Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.

WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.9 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at about $485,095,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,308,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,435,577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,333,675 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576,865 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,783,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WY opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About Weyerhaeuser

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Featured Articles

