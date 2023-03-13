Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.43.
WY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.9 %
Shares of WY opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.62. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.
About Weyerhaeuser
Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.
