Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) Short Interest Update

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the February 13th total of 3,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 483,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Wheels Up Experience during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. 51.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 1.9 %

About Wheels Up Experience

NYSE:UP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,608,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,421. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $249.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.95.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

