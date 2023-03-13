Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Given New $1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.89% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
UP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 2,576,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,433. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.
