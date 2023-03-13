Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Given New $1.80 Price Target at Raymond James

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $3.00 to $1.80 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 96.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Wheels Up Experience from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Wheels Up Experience from $2.40 to $1.30 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Wheels Up Experience Price Performance

UP stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. 2,576,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,433. The company has a market capitalization of $226.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.95. Wheels Up Experience has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $3.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UP. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 7.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Wheels Up Experience by 8.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 7.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 9,874 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 940.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 472,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 427,465 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

