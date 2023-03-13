Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC) Insider Wallis Graham Acquires 12,000 Shares

Whitehaven Coal Limited (ASX:WHC – Get Rating) insider Wallis Graham acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.13 ($4.79) per share, with a total value of A$85,596.00 ($57,446.98).

Whitehaven Coal Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Get Whitehaven Coal alerts:

Whitehaven Coal Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Whitehaven Coal’s previous Interim dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. Whitehaven Coal’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

See Also

