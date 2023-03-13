Whitestone REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 1st.

Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 25.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Whitestone REIT has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

NYSE:WSR remained flat at $8.89 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. Whitestone REIT has a 12-month low of $8.15 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $439.34 million, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Amy Shih-Hua Feng bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.67 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,535.14. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WSR. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on Whitestone REIT to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Whitestone REIT from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.10.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

