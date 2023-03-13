William Blair Begins Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

William Blair began coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Pegasystems from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered Pegasystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.20.

Pegasystems Stock Performance

Shares of Pegasystems stock opened at $44.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.05. Pegasystems has a 12-month low of $29.05 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Pegasystems

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is presently -2.84%.

In other news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.59, for a total transaction of $78,812.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,265.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pegasystems

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 67,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,056,000 after acquiring an additional 65,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,212,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

