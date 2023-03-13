Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $28.17

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.17 and last traded at $28.69, with a volume of 1173940 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Argus lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.82.

Williams Companies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 18.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams Companies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WMB. Motco raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 1,178.4% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Further Reading

