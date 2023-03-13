Wojak Finance Price Tops $0.0053 on Major Exchanges (WOJ)

Wojak Finance (WOJ) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 12th. One Wojak Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. Wojak Finance has a total market cap of $119.63 million and approximately $19,905.95 worth of Wojak Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wojak Finance has traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wojak Finance Token Profile

Wojak Finance was first traded on September 20th, 2021. Wojak Finance’s total supply is 22,566,388,595 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,559,353,185 tokens. The official message board for Wojak Finance is medium.com/@wojtoken. Wojak Finance’s official website is woj.finance. Wojak Finance’s official Twitter account is @wojfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wojak Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The $WOJ token is a charity token, it's designed to help educate users to learn to earn, #WojakToken is based on the BEP20 standard. Using $WOJ tokens the holders can enjoy multiple benefits from within the wojak finance ecosystem, as it may be used as the governance token in the future.”

