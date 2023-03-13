Worthington Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Worthington Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Worthington Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries to earn $4.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.6%.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries Stock Performance

Worthington Industries stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Worthington Industries has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 3.96%. On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,738.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,968,343.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $110,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,738.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Worthington Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 45.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.