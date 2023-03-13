Wrapped Cardano Trading 5.2% Higher This Week (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00001441 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $12.10 billion and $61,290.68 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,573,698,990 coins and its circulating supply is 34,695,150,329 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,573,698,990.423 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.34215489 USD and is up 8.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $56,418.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

