XDC Network (XDC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.24 Million

XDC Network (XDC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One XDC Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000123 BTC on major exchanges. XDC Network has a total market cap of $412.73 million and $2.24 million worth of XDC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XDC Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About XDC Network

XDC Network was first traded on February 5th, 2018. XDC Network’s total supply is 37,705,012,699 coins and its circulating supply is 13,821,470,030 coins. XDC Network’s official message board is medium.com/xinfin. The official website for XDC Network is www.xdc.org. The Reddit community for XDC Network is https://reddit.com/r/xinfin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XDC Network’s official Twitter account is @xinfin_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

XDC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is a hybrid blockchain technology company designed for international trade and finance, utilizing the XDC protocol to support smart contracts with fast transaction times and KYC for Masternodes. The XDC Chain uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS) to create a secure, scalable, permissioned, and commercial-grade blockchain network. The native coin, XDC, enables real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, which allows small and medium businesses or institutions to distribute their financial requirements to bank or non-bank funders using a common distribution standard.”

