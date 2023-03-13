XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,784. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.
In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,884,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
