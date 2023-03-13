XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $69.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

XOMA Price Performance

Shares of XOMA stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $20.73. The company had a trading volume of 14,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,784. XOMA has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $32.08. The company has a market cap of $237.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.19.

Get XOMA alerts:

Insider Activity at XOMA

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $349,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,788,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,884,409.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

XOMA Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in XOMA by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25,697 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in XOMA in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in XOMA by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in XOMA by 814.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

XOMA Corp. engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics derived from platform of antibody technologies. Its products includes X358, X213, X129, and gevokizumab. The company was founded by Patrick J. Scannon in 1981 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.