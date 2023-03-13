XSGD (XSGD) Market Capitalization Achieves $58.20 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One XSGD token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00003072 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. XSGD has a market cap of $58.20 million and approximately $2.13 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $101.88 or 0.00421231 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,886.68 or 0.28472416 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

XSGD was first traded on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 77,691,260 tokens. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar-backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

