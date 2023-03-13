xSUSHI Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 13th. xSUSHI has a total market cap of $84.18 million and $59,843.18 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00006710 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.54 or 0.00416489 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,830.92 or 0.28614977 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About xSUSHI

xSUSHI’s genesis date was September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

Buying and Selling xSUSHI

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

