XYO 24-Hour Volume Reaches $915,399.16 (XYO)

XYO (XYO) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. One XYO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $67.65 million and $915,399.16 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XYO has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00029228 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00034406 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00021612 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004117 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00218365 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000136 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24,257.27 or 1.00022688 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO (XYO) is a token. It was first traded on February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 tokens. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is https://reddit.com/r/xyonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XYO’s official Twitter account is @officialxyo. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

XYO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XYO (XYO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. XYO has a current supply of 13,960,974,963 with 12,844,821,265.9205 in circulation. The last known price of XYO is 0.00514336 USD and is up 6.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 58 active market(s) with $918,939.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xyo.network/.”

