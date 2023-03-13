Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Yellow (NASDAQ:YELL – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Yellow from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Yellow Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ YELL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,639,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 909,620. Yellow has a 1 year low of $2.14 and a 1 year high of $8.51. The company has a market capitalization of $119.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Yellow

Yellow ( NASDAQ:YELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.54). Yellow had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Yellow’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YELL. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Yellow by 176.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,693,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Yellow by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,497,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,720 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Yellow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Yellow by 154.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 510,700 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yellow by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,609,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after purchasing an additional 483,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Yellow Company Profile

Yellow Corp. operates as a holding company, which, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the portfolio of LTL brands including Holland, New Penn, Reddaway, and YRC Freight, as well as the logistics company. The company was founded by A. J. Harrell in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, US.

