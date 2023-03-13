Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,942,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 1,767,955 shares.The stock last traded at $26.63 and had previously closed at $40.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 3.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $988.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.05 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 18.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares in the company, valued at $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $391,868,000 after purchasing an additional 516,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $371,245,000 after purchasing an additional 304,725 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,450,000 after purchasing an additional 162,464 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.