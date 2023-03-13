Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.40-$0.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $180.00 million-$200.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $196.06 million. Zynex also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to 0-$0.03 EPS.

Zynex Price Performance

ZYXI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 547,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.13. Zynex has a 1-year low of $4.97 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Get Zynex alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zynex

About Zynex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Zynex by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Zynex by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Zynex by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 95,617 shares during the period. 28.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.