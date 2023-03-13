Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.05 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.

Zynex Stock Up 14.8 %

Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 547,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,244. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $409.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Zynex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Institutional Trading of Zynex

About Zynex

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 626,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,998,000 after buying an additional 405,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,307,000 after buying an additional 384,548 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 1,148.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 222,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 204,729 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 192,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 114,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,414,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,815,000 after buying an additional 104,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.