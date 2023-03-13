Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0-$0.03 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $39.00 million-$41.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $39.05 million. Zynex also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.40-$0.50 EPS.
Zynex Stock Up 14.8 %
Shares of ZYXI stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.94. 547,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,244. Zynex has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $409.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 0.65.
Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Zynex from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. The company was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Zynex (ZYXI)
