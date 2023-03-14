12,700 Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Bought by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 2,252.3% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 742.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STAG traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.60. 179,104 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,563. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 147.00%.

STAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

In related news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

