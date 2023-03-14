12,938 Shares in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in APA by 66.1% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in APA by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in APA by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of APA by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in APA during the third quarter worth approximately $34,407,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APA traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.57. 2,480,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,436,198. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.01. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $30.15 and a twelve month high of $51.95.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.04. APA had a net margin of 34.14% and a return on equity of 198.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their price target on APA from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of APA from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of APA from $68.00 to $61.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.29.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.