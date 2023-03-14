13,000 Shares in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Bought by Telemetry Investments L.L.C.

Telemetry Investments L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 325.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,255,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 3,256,477 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,898,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,919 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,224,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,173,000 after acquiring an additional 198,629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,576,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,518,000 after acquiring an additional 788,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,135,000.

In other Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust news, Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 10,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $79,800.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.28. 241,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,572. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $6.47 and a 12 month high of $11.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust is based in United States.

