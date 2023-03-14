1,301 Shares in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Moody’s by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter worth $3,253,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MCO opened at $285.31 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $346.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.40%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,344,005.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,701 shares of company stock worth $7,046,117 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MCO. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $309.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.67.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.