131,416 Shares in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ) Acquired by Sentinus LLC

Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 131,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. Sentinus LLC owned about 0.20% of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SILJ. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253 shares in the last quarter.

SILJ stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. The company had a trading volume of 397,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,591. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $673.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.30.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

