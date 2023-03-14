1,350 Shares in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) Acquired by CoreFirst Bank & Trust

CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 8,722.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,726,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 5,661,363 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 78,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $865,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 20,507 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.36. The stock had a trading volume of 401,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,270. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.08 and its 200-day moving average is $76.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.30.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.