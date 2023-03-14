14,327 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 10,748 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.2% in the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 16,546 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 31,221 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

