14,327 Shares in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Bought by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,327 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,865,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 86.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,457,214 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $308,815,000 after buying an additional 8,102,178 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 40.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,824,320 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $437,387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,498,600 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $101,259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GOLD opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 70.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.50.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research set a $19.02 target price on Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

