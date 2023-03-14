15,697 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCH. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 670.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 138,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,677,000 after purchasing an additional 120,381 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 6,166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 24,665 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 44,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,607,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,021,000 after acquiring an additional 421,565 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 8,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $409,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,129 shares in the company, valued at $9,558,192. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $225,055.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at $994,462.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.52.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $253.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.91 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

PCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup began coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

