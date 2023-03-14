15,938 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,938 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 8.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 60,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.9% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 312,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after purchasing an additional 38,165 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in AT&T by 62.0% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 32,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in AT&T by 33.5% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 91,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 23,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 271,419 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:T opened at $18.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day moving average of $18.18. The firm has a market cap of $130.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -93.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on T shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

