1,598 Shares in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Acquired by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Progressive during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 29.4% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.99. 932,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,248,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,041 shares in the company, valued at $4,070,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.55, for a total transaction of $497,341.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,888 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.62.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

