1,699 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Purchased by VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,699 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 2.2 %

T-Mobile US stock traded up $3.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.83. 1,187,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,138,420. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.90 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $174.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total value of $510,685.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 130,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,108,665.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,380 shares of company stock valued at $6,453,940 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

