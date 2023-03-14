17,097 Shares in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Purchased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,295,000. AbbVie comprises 1.8% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentinus LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 502,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,979 shares during the period. Whalerock Point Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 14.9% in the third quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 104.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 166,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,299,000 after purchasing an additional 84,885 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 446,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.35. 903,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,904,258. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 89.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.12.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,738,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,871,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, CFO Scott T. Reents sold 15,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $2,440,401.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,841.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 233,208 shares in the company, valued at $34,871,592.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock valued at $16,177,575 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.