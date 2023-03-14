1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) Short Interest Update

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 163,700 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 129,900 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Institutional Trading of 1st Source

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Source by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 407.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in 1st Source by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in 1st Source by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 1st Source alerts:

1st Source Trading Down 2.0 %

1st Source stock traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,450. 1st Source has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $59.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

1st Source Announces Dividend

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $94.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.60 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 13.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio is 26.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SRCE shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of 1st Source from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of 1st Source from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

About 1st Source

(Get Rating)

1st Source Corp. operates as a bank holding company for 1st Source Bank. It provides financial products and services through its subsidiaries. The bank offers commercial & consumer banking services, trust & investment management services and insurance to individuals and businesses. The firm provides commercial, small business, agricultural and real estate loans, including financing for industrial & commercial properties, financing for equipment, inventories & accounts receivables and acquisition financing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.