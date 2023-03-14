201,332 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Retirement Financial Solutions LLC

Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 201,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,830,000. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 6.7% of Retirement Financial Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 33.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,604,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,368,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187,987 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,353,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,129,000 after buying an additional 189,336 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,899,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,330,000 after buying an additional 440,627 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,956,000 after buying an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,392,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,829,000 after buying an additional 94,594 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,155,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,026,651. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

