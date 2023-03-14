21,685 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,685 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.52.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 44.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. CBRE Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

