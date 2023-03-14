2,190 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Acquired by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $75.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $78.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

