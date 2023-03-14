2,781 Shares in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Bought by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 9.1% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,156 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $273.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $299.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $224.22 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.79 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Cigna Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $335.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $339.00.

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 20,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.06, for a total transaction of $5,924,720.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,433,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,960 shares of company stock worth $7,147,653 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

