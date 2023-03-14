27,916 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NU in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in NU in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 47.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NU from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NU from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of NU from $6.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

NU stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,303,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,396,916. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. NU had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

