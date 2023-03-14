3,320 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Purchased by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares in the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,936 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,471,000 after purchasing an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $10,401,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 178.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,676,000 after purchasing an additional 222,326 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVDE opened at $54.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.63 and a 1-year high of $61.62.

Avantis International Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

