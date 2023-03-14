42-coin (42) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $0.69

42-coin (42) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 14th. Over the last week, 42-coin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 42-coin coin can now be bought for approximately $25,212.36 or 1.00704215 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.47 or 0.00341389 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00025810 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013332 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000757 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00009467 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000748 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00016958 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000209 BTC.

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

