5,766 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,989,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTEB stock opened at $50.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.38 and a 12 month high of $52.33.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.