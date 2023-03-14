77,944 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Acquired by Fayez Sarofim & Co

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WBD opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $27.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

