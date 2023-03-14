8,772 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Acquired by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,707,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,015,000 after purchasing an additional 16,279,787 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter worth approximately $289,804,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,626,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,560,000 after purchasing an additional 7,736,174 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,193,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,605,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,421,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,181 shares during the last quarter. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Insider Activity

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

In related news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,394,644.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $94,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,644.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,891,150 and sold 30,127,700 shares worth $1,037,197,872. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,284,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,596. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $41.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 79.21%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

