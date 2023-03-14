8,849 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 82,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE:OII traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.75. The company had a trading volume of 189,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,178. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.25 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.85 and a beta of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oceaneering International ( NYSE:OII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $536.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

OII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

