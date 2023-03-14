9,205 Shares in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Purchased by Warther Private Wealth LLC

Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,205 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Target by 333.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after buying an additional 66,615 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 21.9% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Target by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.47. 475,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,089. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $254.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on TGT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Featured Articles

