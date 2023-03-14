AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,236 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.5% of Advisory Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $15,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 203,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.8% during the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 4.2% during the third quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.3% in the third quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 15,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $2,325,465.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,638,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 12,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total value of $1,857,625.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,621 shares of company stock worth $16,177,575 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $268.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 154.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $182.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.12.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

