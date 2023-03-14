Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Short Interest Update

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,700,000 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the February 13th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 563,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,650,000 after purchasing an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,299,000 after purchasing an additional 43,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,818,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,501,000 after purchasing an additional 172,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,335,000 after purchasing an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

Acadia Realty Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

Acadia Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

NYSE:AKR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.22. 721,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $22.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -184.62%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.