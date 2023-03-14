Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1) Insider Sells A$5,750,000.00 in Stock

Accent Group Limited (ASX:AX1 – Get Rating) insider Daniel Agostinelli sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.53), for a total transaction of A$5,750,000.00 ($3,833,333.33).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.06, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Accent Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Accent Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 5.22%. Accent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

About Accent Group

Accent Group Limited engages in the retail, distribution, and franchise of lifestyle footwear, and apparel and accessories in Australia and New Zealand. The company's brands and banners include The Athlete's Foot, Platypus Shoes, Hype DC, Skechers, Merrell, CAT, Vans, Dr. Martens, Saucony, Timberland, Hoka One One, Superga, Kappa, Palladium, Supra, Subtype, The Trybe, Stylerunner, Glue Store and Autry.

