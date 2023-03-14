Ace Cash Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $49.69 Million (ACEC)

Ace Cash (ACEC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 13th. Ace Cash has a total market capitalization of $49.69 million and $789.64 worth of Ace Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ace Cash token can now be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001426 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ace Cash has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ace Cash alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $101.56 or 0.00421525 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,864.61 or 0.28492325 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Ace Cash Profile

Ace Cash was first traded on November 26th, 2021. Ace Cash’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Ace Cash’s official Twitter account is @acecapuk and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ace Cash’s official website is acecapital.io.

Ace Cash Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ace Cash (ACEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Ace Cash has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ace Cash is 0.24842943 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://acecapital.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ace Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ace Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ace Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ace Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ace Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.