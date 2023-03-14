Achain (ACT) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Achain (ACT) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Achain has a market cap of $1.28 million and $120,378.08 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Achain has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00010896 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000268 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004291 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001389 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004184 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

